Immersion of Vinayaka idols permitted only at five locations in Thoothukudi

Published - September 01, 2024 05:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 7, the district administration has announced guidelines for organisers for immersion of idols.

Collector K. Illambahavath in a press release on Sunday said the organisers should follow guidelines laid out by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on making process of Vinayaka idols. Following consultations with police and other agencies, Tiruchendur, Kulasekaranpattinam, Muthiahpuram, Threspuram and Vembar had been have been identified for immersion of idols.

The idols should be made of clay and not of plaster of paris. The height of the idols, including the platforms, had been conveyed to organisers. For further information and permission, the organisers should contact TNPCB authorities.

The Collector appealed to the organisers to cooperate with officials and ensure that the festival ended on a peaceful note. The police also held meetings, and special deployment of personnel would be made at vantage locations.

