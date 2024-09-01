GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Immersion of Vinayaka idols permitted only at five locations in Thoothukudi

Published - September 01, 2024 05:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193

Ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 7, the district administration has announced guidelines for organisers for immersion of idols.

Collector K. Illambahavath in a press release on Sunday said the organisers should follow guidelines laid out by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on making process of Vinayaka idols. Following consultations with police and other agencies, Tiruchendur, Kulasekaranpattinam, Muthiahpuram, Threspuram and Vembar had been have been identified for immersion of idols.

The idols should be made of clay and not of plaster of paris. The height of the idols, including the platforms, had been conveyed to organisers. For further information and permission, the organisers should contact TNPCB authorities.

The Collector appealed to the organisers to cooperate with officials and ensure that the festival ended on a peaceful note. The police also held meetings, and special deployment of personnel would be made at vantage locations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.