Immersion of Vinayaka idols ends peacefully in Thoothukudi

September 24, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Amid heavy security, Vinayaka idols were taken on a procession to Threspuram in Thoothukudi and immersed in the sea on Sunday.

As a part of Vinayaka Chaturthi, which began on September 18, several Hindu outfits led by Hindu Munnani, Hindu Makkal Katchi and RSS organised special events in the city. According to police, 580 idols were displayed in different locations.

After special pujas were performed to the Vinayaka idols, volunteers brought about 50 of them to the Sivan Temple at Thapasu Mandapam.

In the presence of senior functionaries of Hindu outfits, including Seetharaman from RSS and Isakki Muthukumar from Hindu Munnani, special pujas were performed and the procession started towards Threspuram.

Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan and a large posse of police ensured that the idols were made as per court directive and then permitted immersion. An officer said two Vinayaka idols made of Plaster of Paris were not allowed for immersion.

In the evening, another 14 idols were taken out from the city and immersed. Similar rallies were held in Tiruchendur, Udangudi, Sattankulam, Nazareth, Arumuganeri, Kovilpatti and Vilathikulam in the district, police said.