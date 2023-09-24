HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Immersion of Vinayaka idols ends peacefully in Thoothukudi

September 24, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193
A Vinayaka idol being immersed at Threspuram beach in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

A Vinayaka idol being immersed at Threspuram beach in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Amid heavy security, Vinayaka idols were taken on a procession to Threspuram in Thoothukudi and immersed in the sea on Sunday.

As a part of Vinayaka Chaturthi, which began on September 18, several Hindu outfits led by Hindu Munnani, Hindu Makkal Katchi and RSS organised special events in the city. According to police, 580 idols were displayed in different locations.

After special pujas were performed to the Vinayaka idols, volunteers brought about 50 of them to the Sivan Temple at Thapasu Mandapam.

In the presence of senior functionaries of Hindu outfits, including Seetharaman from RSS and Isakki Muthukumar from Hindu Munnani, special pujas were performed and the procession started towards Threspuram.

Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan and a large posse of police ensured that the idols were made as per court directive and then permitted immersion. An officer said two Vinayaka idols made of Plaster of Paris were not allowed for immersion.

In the evening, another 14 idols were taken out from the city and immersed. Similar rallies were held in Tiruchendur, Udangudi, Sattankulam, Nazareth, Arumuganeri, Kovilpatti and Vilathikulam in the district, police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.