Immersion of idols containing Plaster of Paris cannot be permitted, their sales cannot be prevented by authorities, says HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has made it clear that immersion of Vinayaka idols containing Plaster of Paris cannot be permitted. However, their sales cannot be prevented by the authorities.

In a special sitting on Saturday, the court was hearing a petition filed by Prakash from Rajasthan. He and his team were in Palayamkottai to make idols for Vinayaka Chaturthi. His grievance was that police were preventing him from selling idols that have already been made.

He said that Plaster of Paris had been used only up to the permissible level. He had borrowed money to make the idols and if he was unable to sell them, he would be affected financially. The authorities submitted that they merely complied with the direction issued by the District Environmental Engineer of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Tirunelveli and have only prevented the petitioner from selling the idols.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that in the present case, the petitioner claimed that the Plaster of Paris had been used only up to the permissible level. According to him, buyers may want the same for any purpose. They could be installed at homes or temples or even marriage halls, the court observed.

“I make it clear that immersion of idols containing Plaster of Paris cannot be permitted. But their sales cannot be prevented by the authorities”, the judge observed.

In order to ensure that the norms regarding immersion were not violated, the court directed the petitioner to furnish the details of the purchasers. Sale of every idol will have to be duly accounted for. The petitioner shall make a register containing the particulars of those who purchased the idols from him. The register shall be open for inspection by the authorities. If the Vinayaka idol could be dissolved in an eco-friendly manner, its installation cannot be stopped. Visarjan can be done in any creative manner, the court observed.

The court made it clear that in any event, Tamirabharani or any waterbody cannot be used for immersion of idols made with Plaster of Paris. The petitioner as an artisan was entitled to sell his articles and the right was guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution. The restraint on immersion was a reasonable restriction. But the prevention of sale would amount to violation of the petitioner’s fundamental right. The authorities shall not prevent the petitioner from selling the idols made by him.