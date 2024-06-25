GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Immediately fill vacancies in government departments: CITU

Published - June 25, 2024 09:19 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
CITU members stage a demonstration in front of Aavin Diary in Madurai on Tuesday.

CITU members stage a demonstration in front of Aavin Diary in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Demanding the Tamil Nadu government to immediately fill up vacancies in the government departments, members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) observed a 24-hour relay fast, which ended here on Tuesday.

CITU district secretary M Sivaji and other speakers urged the government to stop recruitment through private channels to the public sector undertakings in any form. The trade unions have been vehemently opposing the contract system as well.

Vacancies in many key departments had not been filled and the burden was very huge on the employees through whom various special schemes of the government had to be implemented. Chief Minister M K Stalin should resolve the issue which has been pending for the last three years.

The old pension system should be in place for retiring employees and the DMK’s promise should be kept in this regard, the speakers stressed.

The 24-hour relay fast was observed since 10 a.m. from Monday and concluded on Tuesday across 100 locations with six demands.

In Madurai, the demonstration was staged in three locations.

Though six new districts were formed in the last four years, the employee strength remained the same. To implement many of the government’s populist schemes such as Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam, the departments required both human resources and sufficient gadgets, the speakers said.

