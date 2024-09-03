Immanuelsekaran death anniversary: Applications for vehicle passes should be submitted by September 6

Ramanathapuram

People intending go to Paramakudi to pay their respects to Immanuelsekaran on the occasion of his death anniversary on September 11 should apply for vehicle passes with the offices of the Deputy Superintendent of Police by September 6.

In a statement, Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that only personal vehicles would be allowed to Paramakudi on the day. No hired vehicles and open vehicles, two-wheelers, cargo vehicles would be allowed to ferry people.

Vehicles coming from other districts should have got due permission from their respective districts.

The vehicles should stick to the permitted routes and no person should travel on the roof the vheicles. Vehicles should not be parked at random spots. No weapons and public address system would be allowed in the vehicles.

The Collector said that banners that instigate casteist or communal sentiments would not be allowed. The passengers of the vehicles should not raise any such slogans.

The statement said that the road stretch between Thelichanallur junction and Santhaipettai junction would be no parking zone. Similarly, no vehicles shold be parked on the road between Ottapalam junction, Police STation, Ponnaiyapuram bridge.

People who come to the memorial by bus should start by 10 a.m. No flex banner, flags, public address system, drums would be allowed in the bus. They should also not carry any jothi in the buses. The passengers should make payment for the bus tickets before the commencement of the journey.

The special buses would be operated only for one day on September 11.

Time slots for offering respects at the memorial of the tyagi would be allowed only for leaders of registered political parties and organisation for which petition should be submitted by 5.45 p.m. on September 6.

Only four vehicles would be allowed in the convoy of political parties.

Procession would be allowed for only one km in Paramakudi town. Procession with jothi, sprouts and milk pots would be allowed for one km of permitted route.

No events or usage of public address system would be allowed in connection with the death anniversary in the villages on September 10 or 12. Only garlading of portraits would be allowed in the villages on September 11.

All the events would be wound up by 4 p.m. on September 11.

