Immanuel Sekaran guru puja passes off peacefully

People paying homage to Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran at his memorial at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Over 3,000 police personnel were deployed in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts for bandobust for the Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran guru puja for which around 750 vehicles from various districts passed through these districts en route to Paramakudi to pay respect to the leader, on Sunday.

The event passed off peacefully without any untoward incident as the police had posted picketing in all sensitive villages en route and also barricaded the prohibited routes as a precautionary measures, said Deputy Inspector General of Police, R. Ponni.

Superintendents of Police, M. Manohar (Virudhunagar) and R. Shiva Prasad (Madurai) supervised the security arrangments.

Among the leaders who had passed through Madurai district were Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader, R.B. Udhayakumar, Puthiya Tamilagam leader, S. Krishnasamy, and Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam,

A total of 18 routes in Virudhunagar district and 12 routes in Madurai district were identified as prohibited routes. Besides, police picketing were posted in caste-wise sensitive villages. Bandobost were provided to statues of leaders in both the districts as a precuationary measure.

The police had set up two checkposts, the major being the one at Viraghanoor junction in Madurai district, and seven checkposts in Virudhunagar district.

With Ramanathapuram district administration having imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, the police, the check posts had Motor Vehicle Inspectors to verify the number plates of vehicles to ensure that no hired vehicles could carry people to the memorial. The police also checked the vehicles for weapons.

In some cases, huge sticks that were used as flag poles in the vehicles were removed. Similarly, the police also seized liquor bottles from the vehicles.

Police had to stop them at checkposts to ensure that those travelling atop vehicles got into the cars.

At Viraghanoor junction, the police picked up at least five two-wheelers on which more than two persons were riding with flags and ribbons tied around their head. Two-wheeler procession towards Paramakudi had already been prohibited.

After having counted each vehicle and noted down their registration numbers while proceeding towards Paramakudi, the police are keeping a tab on all those vehicles to return home.

While 93 vehicles from Madurai district had gone to Paramakudi, 200 cars and 50 TNSTC buses had passed through the checkpost in Tiruchuli police station limits in Virudhunagar district.

Two-wheeler patrols and four-wheeler patrols were deployed to ensure smooth passage of vehicles.

As many as eight checkposts were erected across the district and 88 vehicles with passes issued by the district administration were permitted to proceed to Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

As many as 850 police personnel were deployed at checkposts, engaged in 23 patrol vehicles on these routes, and police picketing were posted in caste-wise sensitive villages. Police personnel were posted for security for statutes of various leaders across the district.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran (Dindigul) said that there were no untoward incidents reported on the day.