Immanuel Sekaran death anniversary | Youth climbs atop railway engine, suffers electrocution at Paramakudi

Special Correspondent September 11, 2022 19:29 IST

Youth who had come to pay homage to Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran on his 65th death anniversary climbed atop a train at Paramakudi railway station and waved flag, during which 21-year-old was critically injured due to electrocution on September 11, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The injured 21-year-old was among those who had reached Paramakudi to pay respects to Immanuel Sekaran

A 21-year-old youth, Mukesh from Devakottai, who waved a flag standing atop a railway engine was critically injured after being electrocuted as the flag pole touched the overhead power cable at Paramakudi railway station on Sunday. Mukesh was among many persons who had come to Paramakudi to pay respects to Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran, on his death anniversary. Three youth had climbed upon the locomotive of Tiruchi-Rameswaram train. A video clip that went viral in the social media showed Mukesh frantically waving the flag without being aware of the overhead cable that was carrying 25,000 volts high power. As he waved the flag, its mast hit the overhead cable and he suffered electrical shock and was thrown to the ground. Another youth sustained minor injuries after falling on the ground, the police said. Mukesh was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai with severe burn injuries.



