Immanuel Sekaran death anniversary incident-free in Madurai

Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran death anniversary went off peacefully in Madurai district without any untoward incident on Wednesday.

People travelled in around 900 vehicles through Madurai district to offer respects to the leader at his memorial in Paramakudi. While some vehicles passed through E. Malampatti police check-post near Melur, 685 vehicles from various parts of the State went through the check-post at Silaiman on the Madurai - Rameswaram highway. “The day passed off without any incident,” said Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind.

At the Silaiman check-post, besides a strong posse of police personnel led by Additional Superintendent of Police P. Karuppaiah, officials from the Regional Transport Office and a Deputy Tahsildar were present.

The police had created a dedicated passage for vehicles bound for Paramakudi to enable vehicle verification and checking by placing a series of barricades. This allowed free movement of other vehicles.

The entire proceedings of vehicle check were recorded by close-circuit television cameras and videographers.

The police allowed only those vehicles with passes obtained from their respective police stations. “Those vehicles that came without passes were provided passes after verification of vehicle documents and driving licence of the driver,” said Mr. Karuppaiah.

The police teams checked the vehicles for liquor bottles and weapons. The police had seized at least few cartons of liquor bottles, machete, knives and iron rods, which were prohibited.

The police videographed all the vehicles in which the inmates were seen dangling outside the doors and sitting on the roofs. Similarly, registration numbers of vehicles that were involved in rash driving were noted down.

The SP said that compilation of vehicles involved in any kind of violation is under way. Cases would be booked against those vehicles in the coming days, he added.

Meanwhile, the police have started to count the vehicles that were returning from Paramakudi. The check-post would function at Silaiman till the last vehicle crossed the spot as a precautionary measure.

Police picketing was deployed along the road in sensitive villages. The police had strictly instructed the vehicles to go through the permitted routes.