IMMA donates ₹11.84 lakh to CM’s Public Relief Fund

January 13, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The members of Indian Monument Manufacturers’ Association (IMMA) here in Thoothukudi, presented ₹11.84 lakh as donation towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

After presenting the cheques to Thoothukudi Collector G. Lakshmipathi on behalf of their association on Saturday, the members led by its president R. Muthusankar hailed the restoration exercise done by the administration on a war-footing, which had enabled to bring normalcy swiftly in the flood-hit Thoothukudi and other pockets.

The IMMA manufactures monuments out of granite stones and exports them to various countries through the VOC Port and other modes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.