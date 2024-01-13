ADVERTISEMENT

IMMA donates ₹11.84 lakh to CM’s Public Relief Fund

January 13, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The members of Indian Monument Manufacturers’ Association (IMMA) here in Thoothukudi, presented ₹11.84 lakh as donation towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

After presenting the cheques to Thoothukudi Collector G. Lakshmipathi on behalf of their association on Saturday, the members led by its president R. Muthusankar hailed the restoration exercise done by the administration on a war-footing, which had enabled to bring normalcy swiftly in the flood-hit Thoothukudi and other pockets.

The IMMA manufactures monuments out of granite stones and exports them to various countries through the VOC Port and other modes.

