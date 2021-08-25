Action sought against “illegal transport of ilmenite

A group of persons affiliated to various organisations submitted petition to the Collector and the Superintendent of Police on Wednesday seeking action against those who “illegally had taken ilmenite from sealed godown and transported it” to a factory on SIPCOT Industrial Complex.

In a petition submitted to Collector K. Senthil Raj and Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar on Wednesday, the petitioners said ilmenite stored in 9 sealed godowns had been taken illegally after breaking the seals to be transported to a private factory in SIPCOT Industrial Complex on August 20. Though the people who transported the ilmenite were claiming that they had taken imported ilmenite to the factory with the proper GST E-Way Bills, the veracity of the claim could be cross-checked with the documents of the transporters and the documents of the VOC Port to find the origin of the ilmenite.

Those who transported the rare earths illegally should be booked, said the petitioners including M.S. Raja of Groundwater Conservation Movement, Krishanmurthy of Confederation of Anti-Sterlite Movements and a few others.