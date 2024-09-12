GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Illicit clay quarrying: hunt on to nab panchayat president’s husband

Published - September 12, 2024 09:11 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Koodankulam police are on the lookout for the husband of a village panchayat president for illegally taking clay from an irrigation tank.

 Police said Murugesan, 45, of Irukkanthurai, whose wife Indra is the president of Irukkanthurai village panchayat, had obtained permission for taking soil from the dry irrigation tank in the area. However, he allegedly took soil from another tank also.

 Following complaints from the public, Regional Deputy Tahsildar Balakrishnan inspected the area and found the complaints to be true. Based on the complaint from Mr. Balakrishnan, the Koodankulam police registered case against Murugesan and detained a tractor and an earthmover, which were reportedly used for taking the clay. The police also detained drivers Dhanaraj and Ananthakumar.

 Efforts are on to arrest Murugesan.

Published - September 12, 2024 09:11 pm IST

