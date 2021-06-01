Illicit arrack seized from farms

Nanguneri police are on the lookout for a village panchayat secretary and two others allegedly involved in bootlegging.

On Monday night, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nanguneri, Sri Lisha Stebila Theras raided a poultry farm of Manikandan, 40, Ramakrishnapuram village panchayat secretary, at Kaariyaandi following information about bootlegging in the farm.

When the team entered the farm, Manikandan and two others managed to escape. Five litres of illicit arrack and vessels used for bootlegging were seized.

Based on a case registered against Manikandan and his associates, Nanguneri police were on the lookout for the trio, sources said.

In another incident, Sernthamaram police in Tenkasi district arrested three persons for distilling illicit arrack in a farm.

Police said Mayilraj, 40, of Kadaiyaalurutti under Sernthamaram police station limits kept fermented wash in his farm for distilling illicit arrack.

When police raided the farm, Mayilraj, his associates T. Samy Shankar, 56, and K. Eswaran, 56, were distilling arrack. Besides seizing the arrack and arresting the trio, police also confiscated 70 litres of fermented wash.

Further investigations are on.