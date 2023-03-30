Illegally-functioning quarry sealed near Virudhunagar

March 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

A stone quarry that was found to have been functioning for more than one year after its quarrying license had expired was sealed in Sengundrapuram here on Thursday.

During his routine work, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan made a surprise inspection at the quarry. The officials found that the quarry licence was in the name of B. Yogamatha and the licence period was between January 2017 and January 2022.

As the quarry was illegally functioning for more than 15 months after expiry of its licence, the Collector ordered the officials to seize the vehicles used for quarrying. Consequently, two tractors and one earthmover were seized and Virudhunagar Tahsildar sealed the quarry.

Mr. Jayaseelan warned of stringent action against those operating quarries illegally and without proper licence under the provisions of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation), Act, 1957.