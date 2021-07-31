Illegally adopted baby rescued

NAGERCOIL

31 July 2021 22:20 IST

A male baby that was adopted illegally has been rescued from the adopter.

Police said Vasanthakumar, 32, of Aralvaimozhi in the district was arrested last year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on charges of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl from the same area.

When he was enlarged on bail, Vasanthakumar came to know that the girl had given birth to a boy, which was later given in adoption to Paulraj of Paalapallam near Karungal in the district through a nurse.

Baby sold?

After Vasaanthakumar informed the District Child Protection Unit about the “sale of baby for ₹2 lakh”, a special police team was formed to rescue the baby from Mr. Paulraj.

Mr. Paulraj told the police that the baby was under the care of a relative in Konam in Nagercoil as his wife passed away a few months ago.

While he reportedly admitted that he received the baby with the help of a nurse, he denied the charge that he paid ₹2 lakh for the adoption.

Subsequently, the police team rescued the baby and handed it over to the District Child Protection Unit, which was conducting an inquiry with the girl, her family members, nurse and Mr. Paulraj.

“Based on the report to be submitted by the District Child Protection Unit, further action will be taken,” police sources said.