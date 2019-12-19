Illegal tapping of water from tank draws public ire

Illegal drawing of water from a recently desilted tank by an influential contractor for construction activities has shocked the public here.

The water body, which phenomenally recharges groundwater table, was desilted with public contribution and is brimming with water now.

Vaeinthaankulam, which is located arounde new bus stand, as once full of sewage getting discharged from the shops and toilets in the bus terminus and also a few hotels around this busy spot.

It got a makeover recently, thanks to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish’s initiative.

Without causing any expenditure to the government, she roped in a team of volunteers, all senior citizens, who mobilised around ₹10 lakh from the public for desilting the water body with technical support from Anna University.

Along with raising and strengthening of the bunds around the water body, mounds were created inside the tank to enable birds to settle down and feed on the fish.

As the work was completed well ahead of the north-east monsoon, Vaeinthaankulam now brims with water.

The Collector has planned to release native breed fingerlings soon to ensure sufficient prey for the waterbirds.

“The huge number of birds visiting the tank should be provided with sufficient prey base. So, no fishing activity will be allowed here. The fingerlings to be released in the tank will be only for the winged visitors. The public, on seeing the number of waterbirds from a range of species in the water body, should become conservationists,” said Ms. Shilpa.

Against this backdrop, much to the shock of the senior citizens who executed the desilting work, a contractor from Pettai, who is reportedly implementing a project near new bus-stand for TWAD Board, is drawing several loads of water from Vaeinthaankulam and carrying them in tractors without getting permission from the Corporation or the district administration, they said.

When one of the volunteers involved in the desilting work took a photograph of the tractor drawing water, he was threatened with dire consequences.

“I have forwarded the photographs showing water being drawn illegally in the tractor to the Collector and the Corporation Commissioner for appropriate action,” said Nallaperumal, who coordinated the desilting work.