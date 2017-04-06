Illegal structures on Tamirabharani bank removed

Backed by the police, a team of Revenue and Public Works Department officials removed the encroachments made by a brick manufacturing unit on the bank of the Tamirabharani at Karuppanthurai here on Thursday.

As the brick manufacturing units, most of them situated along the Tamirabharani course, are getting water from the perennial river, the owners create illegal structures to make the drawal of water easier. Moreover, the owners expand the boundary of the brick manufacturing units illegally for their hassle-free operations.

Though the officials had issued notice to the erring owners on several occasions asking them to remove the illegal structures on their own, there is no sign of the owners complying with the order. Hence, the officials swung into action on Thursday and removed all illegal structures in a brick kiln at Karuppanthurai.

When asked about possible removal of all illegal structures made along the Tamirabharani, the officials said encroachment eviction notices were being sent to the individuals concerned. “We’ve asked them to remove all illegal structures made along the bank of the river. If they fail to comply with the order, we’ll remove it and collect the expenditure from them,” said an official.

