Illegal sand mining: One of the three petitioners gets advance bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions of two persons involved in the Tirunelveli illegal sand mining case, while granting the relief to another person involved in the case.

The court was hearing three separate anticipatory bail petitions filed by Charles, Senthilvel and Siyad, all accused in the case. Senthilvel was a Deputy Tahsildar, Charles owned an earthmover and Siyad was associated with the other accused.

Considering the seriousness and the gravity of the offence, Justice K. Murali Shankar dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by Senthilvel and Siyad. The court, however, granted anticipatory bail to Charles taking note of the fact that the vehicle used for mining was taken into custody.

Earlier, a Division Bench of the court had transferred the probe into the illegal sand mining case to the CB-CID after taking note of the fact that several government officials and private persons were involved. The main accused in the case is Manuvel George from Kerala.

It was said that Manuvel George was granted licence for storing and processing rough stone, M-sand, gravel and crusher dust at Kallidaikurichi near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district. But, he had indulged in illegal sand mining in the adjacent lands.

Tirunelveli district administration had imposed a fine on the accused. The court granted him anticipatory bail after he submitted that he would cooperate in the inquiry. It was said that he illegally transported sand to Kerala for commercial purposes.