JUST IN
- 2 mins Illegal sand mining: One of the three petitioners gets advance bail
- 27 mins Man carrying tobacco products gets bail
- 46 mins Madurai City Police’s short film bags 1st prize at State level
- 1 hr New drinking water scheme for Srivilliputtur mooted
- 1 hr Two-day fast by fishermen ends early as officials promise to take up their grievances
- 1 hr BJP seeks judicial probe in stone quarry mishap
- 1 hr Tiruchendur to get two bypass roads to mitigate perennial traffic congestion
- 1 hr NHAI told to complete service roads along Madurai-Tirunelveli highway
- 2 hrs Rotary District Governor elected
- 2 hrs Washing of clothes in Saravana Poigai continues despite ban
- 2 hrs Stone quarry accident: Prime accused, son held in Karnataka
- 3 hrs Robot-assisted liver surgery performed at city hospital
- 3 hrs 160 tanks in Ramanathapuram district are dry, says Collector
- 3 hrs ‘SC order a game changer in GST implementation’
- 3 hrs Property tax hike: Council meet sees walkout by Opposition councillors