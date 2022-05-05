Illegal sand mining: HC quashes orders on imposition of penalty

Petitioner challenges order passed by Sub-Collector who imposed a penalty of ₹9.57 crore

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed two orders passed by Tirunelveli district administration with regard to the imposition of penalty on the accused involved in the illegal sand mining reported at Pottal village near Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli district.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Father Jose Chamakalayil of the Syro Malankara Diocese of Pathanamthitta. The petitioner challenged the order passed by the Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi who imposed a penalty of ₹9.57 crore on the accused.

The petitioner also challenged the order passed by the Tirunelveli Collector. In the statutory appeal preferred against the order of the Sub-Collector, the Tirunelveli Collector directed the petitioner to pay ₹72.35 lakh as penalty as an interim measure.

Father Chamakalayil said that he and other landowners were not responsible for the alleged illegal sand mining. He said that they had let out the property to Manuvel George, who is the main accused in the case, for agricultural purposes.

However, Manuvel George had carried out illegal mining in the said properties, the petitioner said. He said that a preliminary statement was filed before the Sub-Collector requesting time to produce the documents.

A huge penalty of ₹9.57 crore was imposed the very next day. The petitioner said that they were not given an opportunity and the order was passed without hearing them. Some of the landowners were dead, he said.

The State submitted that pursuant to the direction of a Division Bench of the Court, FIRs had been registered against the landowners, including the petitioner. The petitioner was granted bail by the High Court.

Justice Abdul Quddhose observed that the principles of natural justice have been violated by the orders passed by Tirunelveli district administration. Both the orders were quashed and remanded to the Tirunelveli Collector for fresh consideration on merits.

The court directed the Tirunelveli Collector to afford a fair hearing to the petitioner and other landowners. Till the orders are passed, the Collector shall not impose any penalty on the petitioner, the judge said and disposed of the petition.