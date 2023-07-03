July 03, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Villagers of T Panchampatti in Dindigul district submitted a petition to the Collector on Monday, saying that despite pressing the panic button on illegal sand mining a fortnight ago, Sanarpatti police failed to take any action.

The petitioners led by V. Suresh of Poongampadi in Sanarpatti police station limits submitted that they had informed the police about sand mining in their village by a four-member gang on June 19. However, the police did not take any tangible action. “They did not even give a CSR”, the villagers told the Collector.

Further, the petition named four people with their addresses. The water body was the main source of drinking water and irrigation. Above all, the water which entered Pudukulam tank in survey number 370/1 reached about 14 tanks on the stretch.

The sand mining gang entered with their dipper lorries and gadgets and lifted sand without any order. It was an offence and prohibited by the courts, Mr Suresh told media persons.

The villagers also said they received a threatening call from an anonymous number on June 20. When the police were informed about it, there was no action. Risking their lives, when they mobilised about 50 people, the sand mining gang escaped from the spot.

The Collector should give directions to the police to arrest the named accused persons and also give protection to the villagers. “We will not allow even one inch of our natural resources to be looted,” the villagers said.