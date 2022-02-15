Illegal sand mining case: Madras HC grants bail to bishop, five priests 

‘The main accused has been granted anticipatory bail’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the Bishop and five other priests of Syro Malankara Diocese of Pathanamthitta, Kerala, who were arrested by the CB-CID police recently in connection with illegal sand mining reported at Pottal village near Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli district.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted the bail with certain conditions to Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios and priests Shaji Thomas, George Samuel Puthenvilayil, Jose Kalavila, Sijo James and Jose Chamakalayil. The petitioners said they were not involved in the illegal sand mining.

The court took note of the fact that the main accused in the case, Manuvel George of Kerala, had been granted anticipatory bail by the High Court. Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios and Father Jose Chamakalayil were suffering from cancer and they were under treatment, it was submitted.

The court directed the petitioners to appear before the CB-CID officials regularly for inquiry. However, taking note of the medical condition of Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios and Father Jose Chamakalayil, the court directed them to appear before the CB-CID officials as and when required.

Manuvel George took on lease a land belonging to the diocese at Pottal in 2019. Later, he was granted a licence for storing and processing rough stone, M-sand, gravel and crusher dust there. But, he indulged in illegal sand mining in the adjacent lands, including the Vandal Odai.

The Tahsildar of Ambasamudram conducted an inspection and found illegal sand mining activities. The Sub-Collector of Cheranmadadevi also inspected the site, and Manuvel George was imposed a fine of ₹9.57 crore. In 2021, the High Court ordered a CB-CID probe into the case.

The court took note of the fact that government officials from various departments were involved and they facilitated the illegal sand mining. The court observed that the main accused, Manuvel George, illegally transported sand to Kerala for commercial purposes.

The court, however, granted anticipatory bail to Manuvel George after he agreed to cooperate with the CB-CID officials in the inquiry. The court also granted anticipatory bail to a few other accused in the case with certain conditions.