Illegal registration of lands alleged

THOOTHUKUDI

Protesting registration of 68 acres of land reportedly belonging to the farmers of Karadikulam near Kayathar in the district, a group of agriculturists submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

Led by CPI (M) cadre, farmers from Karadikulam near Kayathar submitted the petition saying that 68 acres of lands belonging to 14 farmers of Karadikulam had been registered in someone’s name on June 20 “using fake documents.” Moreover, steps were being taken to change the names in the revenue records. The Collector should conduct thorough a probe into this issue and render justice to the farmers, they said.

Hindu Makkal Katchi president Arjun Sampath and party cadre submitted a petition seeking the immediate stopping of ongoing renovation of the memorial of assassinated British District Collector Robert Ashe. Besides removing the colonial structure, the district administration should establish a museum for V.O. Chidambaram’s Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company at the same place.

At the same time, members of Aathi Thamizhar Katchi submitted a petition seeking renovation of the memorial of Ashe and installation of his bronze statue. “Since the British Collector fought for social justice in the ancient caste-dominant society and treated equally all sections of the society, he was assassinated. His biography should be inscribed in the memorial,” K.V. Suresh Velan, Thoothukudi south district secretary of Aathi Thamizhar Katchi said.

A group of villagers from Terespuram, Annai Teresa Fishermen Colony, Lourdhammalpuram and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, all coastal hamlets, submitted a petition seeking the early reopening of the Sterlite Copper unit. Since the closed down Sterlite Copper was helping the local fishermen a lot, the government should open it again.