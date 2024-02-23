Illegal quarrying: HC grants two weeks time for officials to inspect and file report

February 23, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted two weeks time to the Kanniyakumari Collector and officials of the Department of Geology and Mining to inspect and file a report along with photographs to a public interest litigation petition that complained about illegal stone quarrying operations in Kanniyakumari district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the officials to file the report to the court on March 15. The court was hearing a petition filed by V. Paulraj of Mullanginavilai Post in Kanniyakumari district who complained about indiscriminate stone quarrying operations in the district.

The petitioner complained that the quarries were violating the terms and conditions of the quarrying licence. The operators blasted stones ignoring the regulations and this caused noise and air pollution. The quarrying operations and transportation of materials were going on day and night and it affected not only the health of the people but also the agricultural activities in the region, he said.

The local residents had staged demonstrations and made several representations to the authorities concerned in this regard. However, no action was taken by the authorities, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the authorities to take action.

Earlier, the court had directed the authorities to inspect the quarries and adjacent areas. The court said that drones could be used to get the footage of the sites and directed the authorities to submit the report along with the photographs. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till March 15.

