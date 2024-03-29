ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal ethanol unit sealed near Singampunari; three arrested

March 29, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing police conducting a raid on an illegal ethanol unit at Kumarathakudipatti near Singampunari in Sivaganga district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police in Sivaganga district on Friday sealed an illegal ethanol unit functioning at Kumarathakudipatti near Singampunari, where spurious liquor was being produced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following specific input, a team of PEW officials, led by Additional Superintendent of Police P. Francis, found the unit which was operating in a deep forest area, evading public notice.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the land belonged to one Thiagarajan, who had rented it to Mangalam, 45, wife of Ramasamy of Singampunari. The unit might have been in operation for over a year, an PEW officer said.

The illegal unit was operating during daytime and the ethanol-mixed liquor was filled in bottles having fake stickers and caps. They were transported in tricycles and share autorickshaws to ensure that the police did not get doubtful at check posts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officer said based on the confession of Mangalam, the seized goods were valued at ₹10 lakh. The unit was sealed and three persons, including Mangalam, were arrested. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US