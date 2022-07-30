Illegal electric fence kills three in Sivaganga district

July 30, 2022 20:09 IST

They had gone to a farm to hunt hares when they were electrocuted

In a tragic incident, a man and his two sons were electrocuted when they came in contact with a fence connected to a live electric wire to prevent wild boars from entering a farm near Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district on Friday night.

Police said Ayyanar, 55, of Mugavoor near Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district, was a farmer. His wife Lakshmi died a few years ago. The couple had three sons — Ajit Kumar, 24, Soundarapandi, 22, and Raja, 19.

Ajit Kumar was married and had been serving in the Indian Army. He had come home on long leave as his wife was likely to deliver a baby soon.

On Friday, Ayyanar planned to hunt hares along with Ajit Kumar and Soundarapandi. They reached Maranadu village, and as they were entering a farm owned by Muthukaruppu, they came in contact with the fence connected to an electric wire. All the three were electrocuted.

When Muthukaruppu visited the farm early on Saturday morning, he found the three lying motionless. Immediately, he alerted Tirupachethi police, who sent the bodies to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Muthukaruppu had installed a fence around his farm and connected a live wire to it to prevent wild boars from destroying paddy crop.

Based on his confession, the police arrested him.

The death of three persons from a family sent shock waves in the village. A police officer said Ayyanar’s youngest son, Raja, was studying in a college in Madurai and Soundarapandi was preparing to join the police or the Army like his elder brother.