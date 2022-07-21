Illegal electric fence claims man’s life in Usilampatti

A 50-year-old man, P. Ganesan, was found dead with injuries on his legs raising suspicion that an illegal electric fence to prevent wild boars could have electrocuted him to death in Usilampatti on Tuesday night.

The police said that Ganesan had stayed back in the farm after he went there on Tuesday. His son had gone to the farm to give him food on Tuesday night.

When he returned to the farm again on Wednesday morning, he found his father lying dead with injuries on his legs. He saw that some unknown accused had erected an electric fence on his farm.

Usilampatti Town police said that investigation is underway to identify the accused who had erected the electric fence.

The police have registered a case for causing death due to negligence.