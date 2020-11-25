Illegal dumping yard sprouted along NH

It presents a sight of filth, stench and smoke behind Pandi Muneeswarar temple

Madurai

An illegal dumping yard has come up along the Madurai-Tiruchi highway behind Pandi Muneeswarar temple.

Right from building debris to agricultural waste and from chicken waste to automobile scrap are being dumped along the four-way highway.

What started as an isolated incident a few months back has become so organised that the garbage dumping which was for around 200 metres length along the highway has doubled in the last two months, complained a city resident C. Jawahar Ravindran.

Besides, branches of various trees, plastic materials, used upholstery, including coconut pith and foams granite waste, are dumped every day.

What might have started as a stealthy work of a few people throwing unwanted materials along the gorge abutting the national highways has deteriorated to dumping of all kinds of waste even during day-time in the last few weeks.

This is evident from several bags of waste are left along the road.

Being a “no-man’s land” as no residential area or commercial building are around, the illegal activity has never been challenged.

People who come here for a walk or cycling attracted by the pollution-free atmosphere far away from the city are highly disturbed by the sight of the filth, stench and smoke, complained Mr. Jawahar.

Besides the stench that often goes unnoticed by the fast moving vehicles, the increased presence of rag-pickers who set the garbage on fire is a matter of concern as thick smoke often blinds the road.

Chicken waste invites lot of dogs that pull the filth on the road margins that might lead to accidents.

Corporation City Health Officer, P. Kumaragurubaran, said that the issue had not come to the notice of the local body.

He said that such indiscriminate dumping is illegal and should be avoided.

Stating that efforts would be taken to clear the garbage, Dr. Kumaragurubaran added that Corporation employees will keep vigil at the spot and catch the violators.

“We will impose fine on such people to discourage further dumping,” he added.