Illegal adoption scam: Bid to make quick money landed him in jail

Sivakumar, a school dropout, became popular among philanthropists of Madurai in a short period of time and he got all help to pursue his “passion” of helping the needy.

However, he was lured by other diversions in his life and with an attempt to make quick money, he ended up becoming the prime accused in a case of cheating in sale of children for illegal adoption. Earlier, impressed by his social service, some police and corporation officials had also provided him all help.

Several philanthropists helped him in cash and kind. Between the first and second wave of pandemic, he got a good building of Madurai Corporation to set up a geriatric centre to take care of the road-side elderly people. He accommodated destitute women along with their children there.

“Sivakumar picked up photography and related digital editing skills when he worked as an office-boy in a studio at a young age. He befriended some police officials whenever he went to them with regard to his professional job,” a police officer privy to investigation into illegal adoption case said.

His association as a member with Indian Red Cross Society brought out his compassion for the needy. “He used to cut hair for roadside beggars and distribute food and clothing. Slowly, he became popular with the help of social media. Later, when the pandemic broke out, he sought a good building for setting up a home where he could provide good accommodation, food and care for the destitute. The goodwill he had earned over all these days, helped him set up the home where over 80 inmates were accommodated.

“There was no dearth for foodgrains and other groceries. A hotelier donated a second-hand ambulance and he bought it through Idayam Trust. A hospital employee was supplying him groceries every month,” the police official said.

A professor helped him buy a second-hand car. The police also provided him an unused building of a police outpost at Mattuthavani bus stand to run a centre to rescue destitutes who come to the bus stand.

When it looked everything was going on well, Sivakumar got new friends through social media and his spending increased. As the gravity of pandemic came down, the flow of cash from donors also dwindled even as the monthly expenditure for office maintenance had increased.

It was then he turned a villain after having got district-level and State level government recognition for his and his colleague’s services.

Within a gap of three days, he sold two kids of destitute mothers lodged in his home to two different child-less couples for a couple of lakhs of rupees and is now cooling his heels behind bars.

What nailed him

Sivakumar thought the destitute woman (whose child he had sold without her knowledge) would buy his stories. He convinced her saying that her one-year-old son died after treatment for COVID-19.

“But, a social worker, Azharuddin, who had admitted the woman in the home, dug deep and he found out the fake documents given by Sivakumar. The fake documents showed as if he had admitted the child at the Corporation hospital and another showed the child’s burial at the cremation ground ,” the police official said.

An enquiry by Collector, S. Aneesh Sekhar, and the subsequent investigation by police revealed “sale” of not one but two children from the home for illegal adoption. The fake documents and a photograph showing one of the mothers performing last rites for her “dead” child nailed his criminal intention.

After City Police Commissioner, Prem Anand Sinha, gave a State-wide lookout alert, Sivakumar’s run from Madurai to Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore came to an end when he was nabbed on the way to Kerala. “He has admitted to the crime,” the Police Commissioner said.