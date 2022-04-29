Illegal adoption of girl baby: 5 held

The Uvari police have arrested five persons for selling and buying a girl baby.

Police said Thangaselvi, 32, of Karaisuttru Uvari near Thisaiyanvilai in the district, who left her husband to marry Arjunan, 38, of the same area, gave birth to a girl baby in December last. Since the woman already had two girls through her first husband, Thangaselvi and Arjunan decided to sell the newborn girl baby.

When the couple was scouting for prospective buyers, they met Selvakumar – Vinciya of Kerala through broker Mariappan, 38, an autorickshaw driver from nearby coastal hamlet of Koottappanai.

After the baby was sold to Selvakumar and Vinciya for ₹1.40 lakh, the baby fell sick and was taken to a hospital in Kottayam. When the hospital authorities found that the couple had illegally adopted the baby, they alerted the police, who in turn informed the Tirunelveli District Police about the sale of the baby.

Subsequently, the Uvari police registered a cased and arrested Selvakumar, Vinciya, Thangaselvi, Mariappan and Arjunan.

Further investigations are on.