Illegal adoption: doctor couple among four held

VIRUDHUNAGAR

A doctor couple living near Aruppukottai are among four persons arrested on Monday on charges of cheating and helping illegal adoption of a newborn baby boy to a childless couple in 2016.

The police identified the doctor couple as Vinoda Damayandi and Vadivel Murugan.

Police sources said that the woman doctor helped a minor girl deliver the baby boy at her clinic. However, after telling the girl that her child died, the doctor “sold” the baby to another couple. Since, the girl had become pregnant through an illegal relationship, she could not put pressure on the doctor to know the truth about her baby.

However, when the girl approached the doctor again recently, the doctor reportedly told her that she did not help her deliver the baby at her hospital. Then, the girl filed a complaint with Virudhunagar district police.

Police investigation revealed that the doctor created false record to show that the woman who took the baby on illegal adoption delivered a baby at her hospital.

While the doctor couple and the couple who adopted the child have been arrested, the baby has been sent to a home for children.