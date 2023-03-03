‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme aims at addressing learning gap owing to closure of schools during the pandemic-induced lockdown’

March 03, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Information and Publicity M. P. Saminathan felicitated winners at the valedictory ceremony of the 14th Prakriti International Documentary Film Festival held at Madurai Kamaraj University here on Friday.

The film festival was organised by the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), in collaboration with Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), MKU.

Speaking at the event, he said such film festivals help to bring out meaningful creations and also motivate the aspiring filmmakers to hone their skills.

He elaborated on the various schemes rolled out by the State government for the benefit of the people since M.K. Stalin assumed office as the Chief Minister in May 2021. He noted how when it was the peak of COVID-19 pandemic when the DMK came to power and successfully managed the crucial situation.

The free travel for women on government buses charging ordinary fare was one of the first few schemes rolled out which is highly beneficial to womenfolk, said Mr. Saminathan.

The ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ (education at doorstep) scheme was aimed at addressing the learning gap that had arisen due to the closure of schools during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme aims at identifying, training and offering career and academic guidance to talented students in government-run and State-aided educational institutions. He explained the aspects of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme and ‘Pudhumai Pen.’

Later, winners in each category namely, environment, development, human rights and Swachh Bharat were felicitated with a trophy, a certificate and a cash of ₹ 50,000.

Vice Chancellor J. Kumar, Director of Inter University Accelerator Centre Avinash Chandra Pandey, Director of CEC Jagat Bhushan Nadda, Joint Director of CEC Sunil Mehru and others were present.