April 07, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

It was once a beautiful promenade that hugged the lapping waters of the Palk Bay right from Agnitheertham to Olaikuda, a distance of about 200 metres.

Built in 2017, this little stretch of beach was paved and ornamental palm saplings were raised. During evening hours, for the numerous tourists who come to Rameswaram, it was a place to enjoy the pleasant sea breeze.

Fast forward to 2023, the paver blocks are broken, the stone benches are defaced, the cement guard which once protected the palm trees are filled with empty liquor bottles.

Each little wave that comes to the shore brings with it floating garbage. The stench is nauseating but just a few metres away, pilgrims take a dip in the muddy waters as they pay obeisance to their departed ones.

A little away stands a smart toilet. Pandiammal, who runs a kiosk nearby, says that only for a few hours in the morning and evening the toilet is open. But no one uses it as the foul smell is overpowering.

K. Ilango, Ramanathapuram district secretary (east) of Naam Tamilar Katchi, says, maintenance is lacking. In a town that thrives on tourists, upkeep of various infrastructure is almost nil. “When dusk falls, the promenade becomes a bar. It is unsafe for women walking in the area as even the street lights have become defunct,” he adds.

When asked, Municipal Commissioner, Rameswaram, A. Kannan said that a proposal has been sent to the government for maintaining the stretch and soon steps will be taken. On anti-social elements frequenting the park during night hours, he said, “we will work along with the police and see that the park is not misused.”

Municipal Chairman, Rameswaram, Nazar Khan, added that plans are afoot to beautify the area in three phases at a cost of ₹8 lakh each. “A proposal in this regard has been sent to the government and once we get the necessary sanction, work will start immediately,” he added.