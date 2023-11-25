Ill-maintained parks an eyesore in Dindigul

November 25, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The neighbourhood park in Vivekananda Nagar, an affluent part of Dindigul town, lies in a shambles.

The green lung in the midst of a residential area was built to cater to the recreational needs of local residents. Unfortunately, for teenagers like S. Anish, the park is off limits. “My mother refuses to let me go there and play as it is waterlogged and has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” he says.

“The walking track in the park is broken and the play equipment is also non-functional,” he adds.

There are more than 10 neighbourhood parks in the city apart from Kumaran Park located on Taluk Office Road. Most of them are ill-maintained with unruly growth of plants that cover most of the equipment and the pathways.

P. Ravichandran, a resident, says: “At frequent intervals, the administration goes on a park renovation spree focusing only on Kumaran Park. But after a few months, maintenance takes a back seat.”

Though maintenance of the park has been given to a private contractor, there is no monitoring by the administration. “Street lights have gone defunct, plants are not trimmed properly and the advertisement boards have come up on pathways turning many areas into blind spots”, says Rajesh Kannan, a social activist. “These stretches become the haunt of anti-social elements and can turn dangerous for women who come to walk here, “ he adds.

“Sustained maintenance is lacking and this is evident not just in Kumaran Park but also at the bio-diversity park that was started in Sirumalai with much fanfare,” points out Mr. Ravichandran.

With the Corporation and the administration finding it difficult to maintain the parks, why not voluntary organisations such as youth clubs, Rotary Clubs or even the residents association of the area adopt them, he asks.

“There is a Corporation school right next to Kumaran Park and the government can use the NSS unit of the school to maintain it. NSS units of colleges can be roped in to maintain other parks and it would solve the issue of cleanliness in these areas,” Mr. Ravichandran says.

The lethargic attitude of officials has also come in for censure.

G. Dhanapal, BJP councillor of Ward 14, said the neighbourhood park was established at Vivekananda Nagar in 2017 under the Central government Amrut Scheme and ₹48 lakh was allotted for the work. The contractor spent ₹32 lakh and left the work unfinished. “The contractor says he was forced to leave midway as the corporation did not pay his earlier dues for laying pipelines,” says Mr. Dhanapal.

“When the issue was brought up, officials said a notice had been sent to the contractor. But nothing has moved forward. The officials should take steps to cancel the contract and work out a new contract and finish the remaining work,” he adds.

Until these areas are nurtured, the parks have become an eyesore for many residents.

When The Hindu contacted the Corporation Commissioner, the official was not available for comment.

