IIT- Madras designs plan to ‘inject’ dam’s surplus water into ground to prevent seawater intrusion

Using the hydro-geology of dry Thisaiyanvilai region of the district, IIT – Madras has proposed to ‘inject’ excess water getting discharged from Nambiyar dam during the monsoon into the ground through good number of open wells through ‘Rapid Recharge Technology’ which is expected to provide credible and everlasting solution to seawater intrusion into the land.

An open agricultural well in Aayankulam near Thisaiyanvilai in the district became a ‘picnic spot’ for the locals during the last monsoon as this ‘mysterious well’ did not overflow even though it was recharged with an estimated 1,500 - 2,500 litres of water every second for several weeks. Any ordinary well would have got filled-up and would have overflowed in a matter of hours at such recharge rates. The recharge water for this well was from nearby Nambiyar Dam due to the record monsoon rains in November last.

Local villagers have been practicing this ad-hoc method of well recharge during intense monsoon. They claim that this practice increased the local water table in 10 to 15 km radius from the well.

On getting information about this ‘mysterious well’, District Collector V. Vishnu and Speaker M. Appavu visited the well and Mr. Vishnu roped in a team from IIT – Madras to inspect the well and to suggest the measures for recharging wells in this coastal region through this well.

A team led by Dr. Venkataraman Srinivasan, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT - Madras, camped at the site on December 2 and 3 last to investigate this phenomenon and explore the potential of this well and other wells in this region for use as ‘rapid aquifer recharge’ during monsoon for storage and withdrawal during the dry summer.

The team has suggested implementing ‘Rapid Recharge Technology’ that include mitigating flood and drought, creating a subsurface dam for water storage without evaporation loss, distributing water automatically and equitably throughout the region, filtering and cleaning water when managed appropriately and preventing and reversing saltwater intrusion in coastal aquifers.

Dr. Venkataraman Srinivasan said the unique hydro-geology of this region allows the implementation of this rapid aquifer recharge. In most other places, wells do not sustain such high injection rates and would easily overflow.

“This is a win-win situation for all stakeholders. The excess water, which causes devastating floods and would otherwise drain into the ocean, is being channeled to recharge the groundwater for storage and retrieval in the dry summer months,” he said.

The proposed recharge technology at Aayankulam village will consist of a few dozen wells, with each well capable of recharging 1,50,000 to 2,00,000 litres of water every minute during floods that carries sediments which can clog the well in the long term. Hence sediment traps need to be designed to remove suspended sediments before recharging the wells. Additionally, water quality parameters need to be continuously monitored to ensure that it is safe for recharge.

The IIT Madras team performed an on-field site survey of the ‘injection well’ and 20 additional wells in a one-km radius. The wells were geo-tagged using GPS equipment. Water level measurements taken from these wells were combined with digital elevation map data to obtain groundwater hydraulic gradients. These are used to predict the direction and flow of groundwater in the region. Water samples were also collected from 13 wells for fingerprinting analysis of water quality parameters.

A preliminary assessment by IIT Madras indicated that subsurface geology of the region was likely a ‘Fractured / Karst aquifer,’ which has hydraulic conductivities that are orders of magnitude larger than conventional aquifers. This unique hydro-geology of Thisayavilai taluk and surrounding areas enables rapid recharge during floods. The recharged water will be stored below ground and retrieved during dry season.

Unlike surface water storage, groundwater storage losses due to evaporation are negligible. Additionally, the recharge of groundwater has the potential to mitigate saltwater intrusion in coastal groundwater aquifers.

“Currently, while groundwater recharge is practiced only during episodic (about once every 4 - 5 years) extreme flood events in one well, it is possible to design a system that can recharge the aquifer annually (every monsoon season) through multiple injection well systems. Such a system of annual aquifer recharge will facilitate sustainable water use in the dry summer months. Further detailed studies are required to develop and optimize this flood and drought mitigation technology,” Dr. Venkataraman Srinivasan said.

