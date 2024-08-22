GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IGP instructs police to deploy armed patrols in crime-ridden areas

Published - August 22, 2024 08:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Inspector General of Police Prem Anand Sinha

Inspector General of Police Prem Anand Sinha | Photo Credit: File Photo

Inspector General of Police Prem Anand Sinha has instructed Superintendents of Police in southern districts to deploy armed police patrols in crime-ridden areas. 

“We have already given instructions and armed patrols have been deployed in identified areas in Dindigul, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli and Madurai rural districts,” Mr. Prem Anand said. 

The main objective was area domination. “We have identified areas where anti-social elements frequently move or clash. The patrol team when armed would be able to reach these areas prepared,” he said. 

Mr. Prem Anand had used armed patrol in select areas where anti-social elements were concentrated in Madurai city when he was Commissioner of Police. The two-wheeler patrol with armed personnel kept moving in two shifts from morning till night that kept these elements away. 

The police could use the weapons in self defense whenever there was a clash between armed gangs. 

In Madurai district, Superintendent of Police B. K. Arvind has deployed armed patrols in important police stations limits like Alanganallur and Nagamalai Pudukottai. 

The armed patrols would keep a tab on such elements and also about illegal activities. 

“The patrol team would always carry weapons and take stringent action against those who indulge in anti-social activities,” the SP warned. 

