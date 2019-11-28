IGNOU’s term end exam from Dec. 2

MADURAI

The term-end examination of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will commence on December 2 and conclude on January 3, 2020.

A total of 6,39,440 hall tickets have been issued to eligible students who applied for appearing in the examination, according to a press statement issued by the university.

IGNOU Regional Centre, Madurai, has established 10 centres in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Pollachi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Dindigul. It has also established three centres at central jails in Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchi. Students must appear for their exams at these locations after collecting their hall tickets.

Students are advised to carry with them a valid identity card issued by the university. Mobile phones would not be permitted inside the examination hall, the release said.

Separate hall tickets would be issued to students pursuing their bachelors and masters in computer applications for their practicals. They must contact the respective regional centres in the last week of December for the conduct of their practical examinations.

Many theory examination centres had still not been activated for the conduct of practical examination for undergraduate course in Library Science, the press statement said. Students attempting the exam must also contact their regional centres.

The hall ticket is available on IGNOU’s website www.ignou.ac.in.