IGNOU semester exams

MADURAI

Final year students will be appearing at various centres of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in the Madurai region to write their semester exams starting September 17 until October 16.

According to a press statement on Monday from the organisation, final year students of bachelors, masters, diploma and certificate courses who have applied to write the exam can download their hall tickets from the IGNOU website.

Students from the Madurai region can appear at centres in Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Erode, Pollachi, Theni, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Madurai and Dindigul by following strict social distancing norms due to the prevalence of COVID-19, according to the press statement.