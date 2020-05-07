Madurai

IGNOU postpones exams

MADURAI

Indira Gandhi National Open University has postponed the June 2020 term-end examinations, which were scheduled to commence on June 1. The new dates will be intimated to all eligible students 15 days in advance. The students are advised to visit IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in periodically to get the latest updates. The last date for submission of examination form and submission of assignments has been extended to May 31, according to a press release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 10:02:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/ignou-postpones-exams-madurai/article31529149.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY