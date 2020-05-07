IGNOU postpones exams

MADURAI
Indira Gandhi National Open University has postponed the June 2020 term-end examinations, which were scheduled to commence on June 1. The new dates will be intimated to all eligible students 15 days in advance. The students are advised to visit IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in periodically to get the latest updates. The last date for submission of examination form and submission of assignments has been extended to May 31, according to a press release.
