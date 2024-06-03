IGNOU offers Diploma in Agricultural Cost Management

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new educational programme, Diploma in Agricultural Cost Management (DACM),’in collaboration with Institute of Cost Accountants of India, said its Senior Regional Director M Shanmugam on Monday.

The programme covers farm accounting and costing, agri-supply chain management, prudent utilisation of land, water management and other associated farming activities. The purpose of the course is to educate and train learners to efficiently manage farm costs and improve agricultural productivity and provide insight into various activities, including strategic decision-making related to different aspects of agricultural production, crop cultivation, livestock rearing, financial planning, resource allocation, marketing, and risk mitigation.

The course targets urban and rural youth, small and medium entrepreneurs, farmers’ organisations, NGO functionaries and trainers, and progressive farmers, with a minimum eligibility requirement of a pass in 10+2 in any discipline. The course duration ranges from a minimum of one year to a maximum of three years.

Admission to the programme for the July 2024 session has been opened. For admission, online forms are invited at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/. More information about the programme is available on the website, www.ignou.ac.in., a press release said.