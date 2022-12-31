ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU invites applications

December 31, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited online applications for its courses across disciplines and at different graduate levels for its January 2023 session.

M. Shanmugam, Regional Director, in a press statement, said that the courses ranging from certificate, diploma, postgraduate diploma, undergraduate degree and postgraduate degree were offered through Open and Distance Learning mode.

Interested candidates can visit https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

The fee support scheme for students from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities seeking fresh admission and re-registration has been extended for courses, including B.A. (General), B.Com (General) and B.Sc. (General).

The SC/ST applicants applying for fee exemption schemes should submit an income certificate. The annual income of parents or guardians of fresh applicants should not exceed ₹2.5 lakh in the previous financial year. The last date for submission of online applications is January 31.

For more details, contact the IGNOU Regional Centre, Madurai on rcmadurai@ignou.ac.in, 0452-2380775 ; 0452-2380733.

