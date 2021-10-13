IGNOU extends last date

Madurai

13 October 2021 19:47 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of online admission applications for July 2021 session for UG and PG degree programmes (except semester based programmes) offered through distance learning mode till October 25.

Interested candidates can visit the website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in for online admission. Unemployed SC/ST students can claim fee exemption in many programmes. The candidates can contact IGNOU’s Regional Centre, Madurai on 0452 2380733/2380775. They can also email the office at rcmadurai@ignou.ac.in.

