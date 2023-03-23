ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU extends last date for admission to all courses

March 23, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), under Union government’s Ministry of Education, has extended the last date for admission to all programmes (except certificate and semester-based programmes) for the January 2023 session offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL) mode till March 27. Admissions are online. Interested candidates can visit the website of IGNOU at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.inL or www.ignou.ac.in. Also, those fulfilling the eligibility criteria for admission can contact the IGNOU Regional Centre, Madurai at Email: rcmadurai@ignou.ac.in or telephone 0452-2380775, 2380733 for admission-related queries, said IGNOU senior regional director M Shanmugam in a press release issued here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US