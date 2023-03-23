HamberMenu
IGNOU extends last date for admission to all courses

March 23, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), under Union government’s Ministry of Education, has extended the last date for admission to all programmes (except certificate and semester-based programmes) for the January 2023 session offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL) mode till March 27. Admissions are online. Interested candidates can visit the website of IGNOU at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.inL or www.ignou.ac.in. Also, those fulfilling the eligibility criteria for admission can contact the IGNOU Regional Centre, Madurai at Email: rcmadurai@ignou.ac.in or telephone 0452-2380775, 2380733 for admission-related queries, said IGNOU senior regional director M Shanmugam in a press release issued here on Thursday.

