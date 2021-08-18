IGNOU extends deadline

MADURAI

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Regional Centre, Madurai, has extended the last date for submission of online admission applications for July 2021 session to August 31. The extended date would be for its certificate, diploma, PG diploma, degree and PG degree programmes, according to a statement. To apply online, candidates could visit the website www.ignou.ac.in. Unemployed SC/ST students could claim fee exemption in many programmes, and for further information they could visit the website, it said. For more details, contact the IGNOU Regional Centre at rcmadurai@ignou.ac.in or dial 0452-2380775 and 0452-2380733.

