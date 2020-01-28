Madurai

IGNOU convocation on February 17

The 33rd convocation of the Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) will be conducted on February 17.

According to a press statement from the institution, Vice-Chancellor of Mother Teresa University Vaidehi Vijayakumar will distribute the degree certificates at the IGNOU Regional Centre in Madurai.

Online registration for the convocation on www.ignou.ac.in will end on February 5. Students can mail rcmadurai@ignou.ac.in or call 0452-2380733 or 2380775 for further details.

