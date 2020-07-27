IGNOU begins online admission

Madurai

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced online admission for various certificate courses, diplomas, postgraduate diplomas as well as undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes offered through the open and distance learning mediums, for its 2020 session.

The courses are available at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ and the last date for submission of online applications is July 31.

IGNOU offers fee exemption to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students who are unemployed in 100 programmes of study.

The institution also offers honours degree programmes under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) in Economics, English, Hindi, History, Public Administration, Political Science and Sociology. Certificate programmes in Food and Nutrition (CFN) and diplomas in Early Childhood Care Education (DECE) are offered in Tamil too.

Interested candidates can visit the IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in for more details and those with query related to admission can email rcmadurai@ignou.ac.in.