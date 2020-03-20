IG distributes safety kits

Safety first: Inspector General of Police (South Zone), K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran giving away a safety kit to ministerial staff at the Madurai District Police office complex on Wednesday.

Madurai

20 March 2020 11:36 IST

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran on Wednesday distributed safety kits containing surgical mask, sanitiser bottle and handkerchief to the ministerial staff members of Madurai district police to keep themselves safe from COVID-19.

The IG was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) Z. Annie Vijaya and Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan. The IG visited every section in the office complex and advised the staff to strictly follow safety measures advised by the Health Department.

The SP said that all the visitors were given hand sanitiser to clean their hands before entering the building. The police personnel had been given masks and advised to wash their hands frequently. The directions had been issued to all police stations.

Police personnel have been deployed at the district emergency control room set up in the wake of COVID-19 scare to attend to emergency situations. The district police have set up a control room and it can be contacted at 77088 06111.