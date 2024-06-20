Marking the International Yoga Day celebration on June 21, the Department of Naturopathy and Yoga of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, focusing on this year’s theme of ‘Empowerment of Women’ stressed the importance of yoga for women for their health.

If yoga is practised from a young age, women can have a positive impact on their body, especially pre-teens and teens who undergo rapid physical and psychological changes, said M. Nagarani Nachiar, Assistant Medical Officer.

“Yoga, which is specifically receptive in the age group of 6 to 10, helps immensely in developing healthy muscles and bones,” Dr. Nachiar added.

Some physical benefits are: gaining strength, flexible bones and muscles enabling better posture and functioning of the body, but it would also help prevent stress injuries from sports by loosening tight muscles and joints.

The psychological benefits women could experience by practising yoga include boosting of self-confidence, acceptance of rapid mood swings during puberty, building self-esteem, concentration, better body–mind coordination, healthy mindset and relief from stress.

Some of the common challenges such as hypertension, insomnia, back ache, obesity, polycystic ovarian syndrome faced by working women could also be controlled by practising some specific yogasanas, the doctor said.

In the case of pregnant women, asanas such as seated twists, utkatasana, bridge pose, cat-cow, warrior series could be practised with proper training and supervision. “Some exercise like inversions, ab-workouts, deep twists, deep forward bends, hot yoga and power yoga, extreme backbends and over-exertion should be avoided by pregnant women,” she added.

Yoga like Pranayama, Bandhas, Mudra, Savasana and Yoga Nidra would help menopausal syndrome and calming the mind.

Not only for women, but anyone practising yoga could enjoy the benefits to lead a peaceful and healthy life, she noted.