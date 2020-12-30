If women voters decide, T.N. can see a change in government: Kamal

SIVAGANGA

If the womenfolk in Tamil Nadu decide for a change in the government, it will happen for sure, said Makkal Neethi Maiam president Kamal Hassan here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a well attended meeting by women, he said that the time had come for a change. "Strengthen my hands, we will march forward together..." he said amidst applause. Over these years, we all have allowed some people to rob resources. Today, we are paying the price for remaining silent in the past. Time has come for a change and vote for us," he appealed.

The actor, who has been attacking the ruling party members and the government, said that the daylight robbery had reached a new high that sand mining and smuggling of trees were happening as a routine affair in many districts. Some political parties have been vying with one another to grab the power by giving something or the other. We are promising to deliver something after coming to power. We have honesty, which others can't even utter as their conscience may not allow," he lamented.

Stating that the womenfolk in the State were a big force, he appealed to them to join the big fight with the MNM in the ensuing election to the Assembly, Mr. Kamal Hassan said that they would surely give a change for better.

Speaking from Sivaganga, which were the birthplace of Velu Nachiar among other women stalwarts, he urged the women to bring about the change as they alone can do it.

Along with him, there was a huge following of not only right thinking people, but persons with honesty in the party. For instance, senior IAS officer Santosh Babu, who had served as District Collector in the early 2000 in Sivaganga had joined the MNM after giving up his service, Mr. Kamal Hassan informed the gathering.

Going by the number of voters in Tamil Nadu, he said that the women voters were higher than men.

Earlier, he addressed wayside meetings in Tirupathur and travelled to Paramakudi in the neighbouring Ramanathapuram district, the hometown of the actor. He was accorded a rousing reception at Yemeneswaram. The actor also interacted with self-help-group women, traders, representatives from the industry and artisans.