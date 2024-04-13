GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

If INDIA bloc wins, we will regain all lost rights, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

April 13, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udayanidhi Stalin campaigns for DMK candidate Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udayanidhi Stalin campaigns for DMK candidate Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“In the last 10 years, we have lost our education and financial rights to the Union government. This is the election to decide on whether we can regain all the lost rights,” Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin has said.  

Seeking votes for Thoothukudi DMK candidate Kanimozhi on Saturday, Mr. Udhayanidhi said, “If INDIA bloc wins this election, we assure you that exams such as NEET will be revoked.” 

He said that all toll booths on national highways that burdened the people would be definitely removed in the State. If Ms. Kanimozhi was voted back, projects that were under way such as Tiruchendur temple renovation would be completed at the earliest.  A check dam would also be constructed at Punnakayal where the Thamirabarani entered the sea.  

“₹85,000 crore development plans, which were signed during the World Investors Meet, will be implemented immediately,” he added.  

